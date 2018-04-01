Ello

Two decades of Freq

20 years of Freq

Today marks twenty years of Freq; infinite thanks to everyone who has been part of it, writers, photographers, contributors and friends.

Freq has been online in various forms since 1 April 1998; this iteration has been around as of 2010, with an archive of older material available — see below.

Please scroll down and on for the most recent reviews; see also the archives index for 1998-2009 below while there is also an A-Z index of everything posted so far.

The bulk of the record reviews 1998-2008 are in the following pages — as time allows they are being converted to the newer, searchable format:

1 April 2018 | Tags: , Category: news

