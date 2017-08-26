Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe ‎- Two Orb Reel Front page Kawabata Makoto and Pikacyu / Téléplasmiste (live at The Islington) » Adore Delano – Whatever Adore Delano Adore Delano‘s third studio album is finally the record that we’ve all been expecting from the punk rock princess of season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her first two albums, Till Death Do Us Party (2014) and After Party (2016) topped dance charts and are played all across the world. But now, Adore’s grungier side has made an appearance. Adore’s fans, as well as Drag Race enthusiasts and community, were sent into a frenzy upon the release of the single “Negative Nancy”, which showed a different, dirtier side of Adore we had been waiting to emerge in her music, in addition to her fashion and attitude. “Negative Nancy” starts out similarly to tracks from Adore’s previous albums, though with a heavier guitar to them. I’m sure other fans must have felt this way before, having been attracted by Adore’s punky, standoffish attitude and teenage charm in Drag Race, and then been slightly disappointed by the poppiness of her music. That was the case for me, but the songs grew on me little by little, with track such as “Jump The Gun”, “I Look Fucking Cool” and others that appeal more to an alternative audience. Therefore, “Negative Nancy” brings in the fans of Adore’s personality to like her music. This track is heavier, growled out and represents the part of Adore that is too punk to wash her tights . The video shows Adore captaining an androgynous softball team, which isn’t that far off Adore’s relationship with her fanbase. This video seems to be less about affirming Adore’s femininity and drag queenness and is more just not giving a shit about gender. The music video is the album art work come to life, a long haired wig, ripped jeans, smokey eyeliner and Doc Martens. Visually, the video is more towards the feminine side of Adore, but the vocals are noticeably more mature and scratchy than Adore’s previous works. When a musician turns twenty-seven, do they all have a fear of joining the 27 Club? It seems that Adore Delano does. “27 Club” is a track that starts almost folky and develops into the scratchy not-quite screams that have been taking centre stage on this record. You can almost hear the smoke tearing up Adore’s throat in the vocal, ripping raw, calling to those beyond the grave while embodying the pain we all feel at the loss of a beloved artist who changed our lives. When a musician turns twenty-seven, do they all have a fear of joining the 27 Club? This song is more real and simpler than anything we’ve heard so far. “Butterfly”‘s thumping beat drags you into heavy guitars mixed with hip-hop elements and enticing lyrics, playing around with gender and the blurred lines. A strange mix of Marylin Mansonesque vocals and chanting makes it feel similar to Adore’s other styles of songwriting without losing the punkiness that resonates throughout this record. “Pretty Boys Cry” resonates gently into broken hearts and shattered souls, shaking with the pain of lost love. The vocals on this track prove that Adore still has the tremendous voice that can twist to any genre and cover everything from Lana Del Rey to Nirvana “Butterfly”‘s thumping beat drags you into heavy guitars mixed with hip-hop elements and enticing lyrics, playing around with gender and the blurred lines. Adore has brought her ratchet couture into all aspects of her music with Whatever, in contrast to the dirty poppy hip-hop combination of Till Death Do Us Party and After Party. It appears that the rebellious side of Adore observed in her personality and aesthetic has slipped more and more into her music, as no more shits are given about what people think, even more than before. Delano has proved her musical versatility with Whatever, as well as showing us another more mature, confident side of Adore, while seeming to blend more of Adore Delano and Danny Noriega together to create a yellow (ie neither blue nor pink) genderless superstar taking the world by storm and pushing at — and breaking — society’s confining expectations. Adore is becoming ever more an icon to represent our generation, as well as proving that it doesn’t matter what we are, more who we are. Adore is becoming ever more an icon to represent our generation, as well as proving that it doesn’t matter what we are, more who we are. -Frankie Harmonia-









