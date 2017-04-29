Arto Lindsay – Cuidado Madame

Ponderosa (Europe) / Northern Spy (USA)

A culmination of a thirteen-year itch to get back to business, Cuidado Madame cuts into some of the sweetness of previous outings to revel in skittish twists of modernity. Percussive off-centres pivoting round the African rhythms of candomblé and the taut recoil of the Afro-Brazilian hand drum, the atabaque, a ubiquitous (sometimes brittle) machine-fed perkiness falling through sparking guitar, gliding organ and stabby mottlings of piano. Arto Lindsay‘s distinctive lover-man smooch is always at its core, molten with oddball sensuality and slanted references that circle your skull with the wishfully glow of warmer climes.

Easy listening inclinations are mithered by tasty obliques and whirring undercuts

Cuidado Madame is a rewarding listen, digitally scribbled and samba swirling.. The pattering Tupperware and keytoned counter-attacks sometimes finding a curiousglimmer, even a touch of‘ slap-badassery.

<a href="http://artolindsay.bandcamp.com/album/cuidado-madame">Cuidado Madame by Arto lindsay</a>

grasps of amputated vocals that straddle a fine line between orgasmic and disturbing

Its ruffled contours bowl you over; then Arto lets his guitar rip and it’s a savage breath of fresh air, asphyxiating in. A brilliant manoeuvre that lets a little more chaos into the mix; “Uncrossed”‘s prickly pears of processing noisily mingling with those loose jivers of fret. “Unpair”‘s tight tribal wares and gliding Hammond smashed into a surprise mangle of guitar and barmy ballroom incidentals, leaving “Pele De Perto” toyour senses with a little Russian crooning to a gentle tip-toe from the old Joanna.

Another high point from Arto and company that does more than serenade sweetly in your ear.

-Michael Rodham-Heaps-

> Print this page