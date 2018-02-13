Front page EMEI – EMEI » Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us City Slang I had a real love for Calexico back when they first started. There was something about Joey Burns and John Convertino disappearing into a shack in Arizona somewhere and reproducing the sound of their environment in such a charming and understated way. That dusty, warm sound, the sensation of lounging underneath the canopy of an orange grove as these subtle, Mexican-influenced, horn-infused delights float around your head like the last rays of a spring sun. As time went on, so the band grew and started to incorporate more styles and textures but somehow, along the way, managed to lose a little bit of their magic as the progression continued culminating in their arrival at this point, nine official albums, countless self-released albums and twenty years in. I am not saying that they aren’t still a great band and to be honest The Thread That Keeps Us is certainly as good as 2015’s Edge Of The Sun, and quite an improvement on the previous rather lacklustre efforts. Jacob Valenzuela and Martin Wenk have now been members for the best part of ten years or more, and perhaps those additions do make for a more expansive and less introverted sound — or should I say, less shadowy or mysterious. But as a band producing what could loosely be described as Americana, you would struggle to find one better equipped or more desirous of taking their dusty journey in other directions. I would love to know the group dynamic and their approach to songwriting now that so many years are under their belts. Is it still a team effort between Convertino and Burns, or is the band tending to be shaped more in Joey’s image? Across the fifteen tracks of the standard release, we are treated to strummed country tales of love, apocalyptic waltz-inflected tales of disaster, surprisingly funky workouts and even a dark blast of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club-style guitar rock along with some of their more regular fare. It makes for a satisfying and remarkably diverse listen. The band have chosen to relocate from Arizona to California for the recording of The Thread That Keeps Us and have made a conscious decision to inject it with more power. There is a definite profusion of guitar, and it seems to have supplanted the venerable trumpet that was the backbone of earlier albums. I do think, considering the current situation in the USA, that anyone with a political bone in their body and any kind of humanistic tendencies is going to find the state of flux there impossible to ignore, and it must be difficult for it not to infuse the music. Funnily enough, opener “End Of The World With You” has a rather epic 1990s feel to it; the shuffling beat, the slightly skipping rhythm and somewhat histrionic guitar sound, but there is joy here, and with its end of the road kind of vibe it starts the album off with a definite thrust. Waltz-like follower “Voices In The Field” though has rather disastrous imagery, “Running through fields of fire and smoke” evokes some terrible event and there is plenty of emotion in Joey’s voice. An electric guitar follows the vocals as a very muted trumpet tags along like the smoke hanging in the air above their heads. “Let me hear you sing”, Joey opines towards the end, looking for hope in a hopeless situation and the taste of the positivity that the band are aiming for. The band are motoring at this point, but the despair in the air can’t be alleviated: “It’s raining ashes and we’re coming up for air”. The talk of broken promises leaks into the moody, drawn-out intro to “Spinball”, with Convertino’s tom rolls and cymbal flourishes allowing a brief instrumental respite from the downbeat lyrical content. But don’t go thinking The Thread That Keeps Us is a downer of an album, as the delightful funk organ workout of “Unconditional Waltz” really changes the vibe. The clipped guitar and an unusual bass rumble give it a swagger and sway that is really welcome in their sound. The trumpet break is dreamy, but is one of the few tracks where it is really given the opportunity to stretch its legs. I miss the trumpet’s presence, but if the kind of changes in sound that this track and the reggae rhythms of “Under The Wheels” brought to the party, then maybe it is worth it. Over the course of this LP, I have been utterly swayed and I am sure that any other interested listener will find plenty to enjoy here. They are a vital addition to the American canon and long may they search. -Mr Olivetti-









