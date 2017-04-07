Front page Floating di Morel – ulf / fdm » Electric Moon – Stardust Rituals Sulatron During the late Sixties, part of the psychedelic experience was to discover your inner self by going on the hippie trail to India and Nepal. Here people would find gurus, live in ashrams and contemplate the universe by the side of the Ganges. Electric Moon’s fifth studio album seems to be almost a soundtrack to these journeys in to inner space and the search for the cosmic otherness. “The Loop” starts with organ and strummed guitar and has the kind of feel that the Pink Floyd soundtracks of that hippy era had. Komet Lulu’s flanged vocals sound unearthly and beautiful as they drift through your altered consciousness. The song floats on a cosmic breeze that travels around the peaks of the highest mountains. Marcus Schnitzler’s drums hit in, the track picks up pace and heads into pure freak-out mode. This is a classic piece of Electric Moon space rock that takes you beyond the boundaries of your own self and makes your mind dance at one with the cosmos. It’s relentless in its push forward, like coming up on LSD and knowing that you have eight hours of being elsewhere. Here we enter the temple of the mind and we are on the threshold of expanding it infinitely. Sitar introduces “Astral Hitch Hike” and suddenly we are stumbling in to 1967 territory as we travel the roads towards Kathmandu and the bang shops there. I love the sound of sitars in songs, so this track can do no wrong with me, ,reminding me of some of the work of Lamp Of The Universe. It takes you the landscape of ancient places where the prayer flags scatter their words unto the winds of the Himalayas. A subtle Mellotron plays underneath the sitar, adding a strange and uplifting feel to proceedings. The sound is wonderful and lush and the musicianship is excellent throughout. The album has that intangible quality that all great albums do, it’s difficult to explain it — you just have to feel the music. Its a remarkable work that fills you full of joy as the sounds envelops you. If you buy one record released so far this year, this would be my choice. -Gary Parsons-















