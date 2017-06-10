Floating di Morel – Goal Less Play / Said My Say

Play Loud!

Goal Less Play

Floating di Morel‘s Goal Less Play LP is a sparse, spittle-mouthed wonder nuzzling into some glinting sparks of acoustika. Bursts of sonic weirdness lurk between the main feasts – brief sketches that clear the palette for the more song-oriented goods, some of which are stripped-back and glowing bone-white, others rhythmically fleshed out with juddering disco vibes or chaotically itching with cackling hysterics.

smeared in a drizzle of symphonic samplation

Liking its sketchbook (and slightly haphazard) approach. The simple knit of the fabric as the nonchalant vocals contrast-flip with that guitar sparkle. The jippering frets chewing through some wobbly headed dog toy on side one,. The trumpet-nibbled bits that end the the first side giving over a Faust y-fringed furrier that gets you instantly flipping over for more. An action that’s rewarded in the disco-juggering delights of “Sheriff”, some lovely chaotic colour that kilter-scuffles through the remaining in fleshy gymnastics or falls around drunkenly. But they are best when they slur the caboodle up at notch and churn on dirge-fully, that accompaniment of distended Davis -like trumpet just adding a cherry to the vibe.

Said My Say

Said My Say is fuller-sounding, maimed in a malware of preset judder and neo-folk spark (without the prejudice), that dry curl of vox from Kai Drewitz and Sabine Blödorn chaffing the candy. A lot of this just drifts in there, keels leisurely round the skull on the simplest of melodies, a minimal vibe that hooks you up in some crooked popsicle repeats. It’s a bit awkward in places, but that’s never a bad thing.

Thorsten Neu‘s guitar is omnipresent, churning over the goods all jangle-jewelled, chipping the china, shadow-chopping the rather wonderful “Slumtary Gibly” – a digi-dotted binary bite driven on a mono-chromed numbness. The comedic jiver of “Olbrit” that sounds like Der Plan skipping out to his driven frets. Then when you think you have them marked, Floating di Morel inject a bit of industrial into the mix with an atonal gunning of your ears on “Ois”, echo-slurred on corneting slurries peppering in brief verbal snippets, later to be found panthering a smoky room with seekyooo’s.

I’m glad things like this exist – an antidote to all that polished vocoded nonsense that shows little sign of disappearing anytime soon.

-Michael Rodham-Heaps-

Play Loud! has a special package of Goal Less Play, Said My Say and ulf / fdm on vinyl plus the VOD concert film A Summer Evening With Floating di Morel available here.

> Print this page