Moebius – Musik Für Metropolis

Bureau B
Back in 2012, Dieter Moebius was asked to score Fritz Lang‘s Metropolis and for that purpose produced some pre-arranged tracks to be played during the film which along with some live improvisation would suit the film as he saw it. One imagines that this would have been a roaring success, and therefore he had intended to prepare a recorded album of the results. Sadly, his death in 2015 saw that plan put in abeyance until now. Dieter’s widow Irene along with long-time musical partners Tim Story and Jon Leidecker have now completed this impressive work.
Final track “Mittler” simmers in an abstract stew, a queue of gurgling disparate things waiting to book into a hotel, the structure of which is groaning and straining under some unseen force, a feeling of anxiety pervades this track: it can’t settle, bobbing, weaving, tension releasing then building, frustration under the surface like some malevolent force until finally it burns itself out.Not having seen the film, I am unable to comment on how the tracks fit within its structure, but what I do know is that rather like David Bowie and Leonard Cohen, this is a fantastic highpoint to a career already filled with true gems from Cluster all the way through to his beloved collaborations of recent time. If you are at all a fan of the man or the film, then this is an essential purchase.
-Mr Olivetti-
