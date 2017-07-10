Ello

Facebook


Archives by month/year
 
Front page
  »

Ocean Floor – Four Shadows

Aphelion Editions

Ocean Floor - Four ShadowsStraight from the cultural antenna of Aphelion Editions comes this intimate sonic experience, tonally chased in whirlpooling vibrato. A treat of heat-hazed harmoniums from Bristol-based Aonghus Reidy that’s woozy with a Popol Vuh of elsewheres and melodic saturations.

The opening is a slow evolving sigh of a track, an Edgar Froese-like radiance transposed into a headphonic pleasure of dissipating colours and stabbing adjectives that splatter-dance in the mind’s eye. Reflective hues that catch the imagination before pharmaceutically dissolving into a Turner-esque bruise of melancholy.

An abjuratory pull that entraps before bleeding into the music-boxed candy of the last track (and undoubtedly the album’s jewel) that kinders a waltz of lightly pinned chimes, a playful luminescence that motion-snatches at the silky emeralds of the cover art, delivers a medicating angel to curl into, dissipate away on.

-Michael Rodham-Heaps-

> Print this page

10 July 2017 | Tags: , , Category: reviews

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  