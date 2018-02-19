Star Turbine / Calcine Trio / Brutar Weimaz / Carter (live at The Old England)

Bristol

12 February 2018

Divorcing us from context, Carter was like a travelling salesman peddling dismembered arithmetics, a volatile dance of irregularity from the inside of a wooden suitcase. That awkward caress of pipping bubble wrap and shuffling sandpaper was an intriguing proposition, a parade of mutated modulars bathed in palpitating reverses, guillotined gallop. Abstract gurgles anchoring plasmatic, like silhouetted antlers spurring this arrhythmic skip of colour and texture. Burbling brooks of flickering blue and green hooking in a ominous whisper, a brooding density expanded into a stormy weathered finale.

angles that fisted into your head, rushed at you with a rawness and hunger

These esoteric pleasures were closely followed by an acoustic guitar duo called Brutar Weimaz who, like their name, were a no-wave blister of chord abuse. A visceral fire of bleeding fingers and joustingthat I haven’t witnessed sinceslaughtered his three string atyears back. Man, it was a wonder to behold, Protest songs without the boring rhetoric, a blistering set of amputated sparks that should have ignited plenty of stamping along.

Now I’ve seen the Calcine Trio before, supporting Konstrukt (as a quartet), but tonight they were leaking some furious wreckage. A squalling multitude of bruised sunsets, the sax argumentively pushing against that percussive lustre, flying off into a oscillating curve of wrestled colour. A feedback-scarred beauty that embered your mind like a cavern of screeching bats.

overtaken in the humming rub of mechanics and murmuring vox

Wanted for crimes against the tape recorder, the prolificrides out the night’s performance with fellow noise headfor their album launch as Star Turbine . An improvised duo that tore into a soft churchy tilt, quickly

melodic malaise tinkering the fabric, gradually saturated in clawy chews and fractured dialogue

Lots of tasty smashing, steel woollen rubs followed, Claus’s effect-soaked cymbal ribboning the frayed ferrics. The odd. The slippage shivering in a tasty glow of no-input cannibalism and spiky thrown cymbal before evaporating back into the reddy green glare of silence. A happened-upon magic their excellent Great Distortion LP documents with precision.

-Michael Rodham-Heaps-

