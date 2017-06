Various – Magnetband: Experimenteller Elektronik-Underground DDR 1984-1989 / Sammlung: Elektronische Kassettenmusik Düsseldorf 1982-1989

Magnetband: Experimenteller Elektronik-Underground DDR 1984-1989

Like Play Loud!‘s excellent Ende Vom Lied, this collection from those bastions of Germanic goodness Bureau B gives you another whistle-stop tour of the DDR’s vibrant underground tape culture. Magnetband is a fourteen-track compilation from the mid- to late Eighties salvaged from a load of brave documenters on labels like Heimat, Iron Hatchet and KlangFarBe, many of which deserve a release or two in their own right. Audio harbours that here supply a fleeting glance of a scene feral with ideas and Casio misuse, affixed to the amber blush of the Emax sampler.

The pointed thump of the typewriter from AF Moebius‘s “Erika” makes for a hyperactive start, ekes a whacked-out percussive display that melts into a re-writing of The Tornados‘ “Telstar” for the Atari age. A catfight of lasering pixelations from prime mover / production house Frank Bretschneider (of AG. Geige fame), who has peppered this comp with an another AF Moebius goody, “Böser Traum”, plus two more diverse dabblings. His Heinz & Franz offering (a duo with Heinz Havemeister) being the most oddly lounge-esque. A pillow-panthered parody of schläger kitsch that sounds like Booker T & the MG‘s “Green Onions”]taken into the great beyond with the sensual slap of industry and jazzy gazelles.

an all too-brief flourish of weirdness, with its sonar sonorities shivering

“Nien” (from) is another classy cut,“no na-na-na no”s to a eerily valving of dying batteries and smarting wisp. “Fly, Fliege, Fly” hits wholesome also with its skate of echo-chambered dub-ness and-like tinkering that comes across like a glitchyfull of slippery siphons and clanky cutlery.

spandex processing and computer game sampling

Much here falls under the clever / arty end of the spectrum, until the shouty “Die Kuh” fromeclipses in a raw thrust of fuck you, slants a dynamic slice of defiance. A contrasty shot that mischievously skips to the weird vertigo of “Böser Traum”, quickly flowing into “Urtramp”, a live-to-cassette wonder full of riotous colours and satisfying complexities. An energy that in turn taints the acid-haus swagger of “Jab Gab Hej”‘s. A nostalgic flood of wavering glow-sticks that are terminated on the hypnotic Pan Sonic -like drone bankruptcy of. An eight-minute edit from a theatrical live score whose delicate magic slivers your soul, slips rather majestically into silence, leaving you wishing for more.

Sammlung: Elektronische Kassettenmusik Düsseldorf 1982-1989

Then another instalment from the Bureau B team slides into focus, hits your ears from an altogether Western perspective. A percussively varied collection mined from the ’80s Düsseldorf cassette scene that attempts to capture that burgeoning dance direction electronica was inevitably shifting towards.

muted processing and daggered bluntness skull-lit in little owling nocturnes

There’s plenty to enjoy here andare a real pleasure head of satisfying unisons. A Congolese-like mbira tied to a chugging synth interjected by brief guitar accents and a lovely zither from a band that are still bending our noggins as Kreidler too, whose weird miscellany belays a beautiful Pythagorean of

calculated plenitude of toe-tapped vignettes and euphoric atmospheres

Electronics had come a long way from the modulated austerity of the WDR it would seem, we’re now in the mood to party and the paper thin fireworks of‘s contribution or‘s jigsaw of Aphex -like chromatics certainly vibe that intention. An inclination that bleeds out and over into a cool andthat are at odds with the stark concretes of the cover, ones that catch you swaying sympathetically along.

Then the sobering timbres of Birgit Gasser‘s “Dino Oon” submarine in a host of darker joys to which the more industrialised concentrates of Maria Zerfall steal away this compilation’s glow in vocal Teutonics and hard edged nihilisms — a Düsseldorf export that’s sure to be next in line for a little Bureau B attention (fingers crossed).

-Michael Rodham-Heaps-

