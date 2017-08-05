Acid King / Alunah (live at The Black Heart) Front page Melt Downer – Melt Downer » Siena Root – A Dream of Lasting Peace MiG Siena Root are a band I discovered a few years back and was instantly captivated by their sound. There were the big, heavy grooves and the wonderful melodies; but also there were sitars and a taste of the east that gave their hard rock sound a massive psychedelic twist, like it was 1968 all over again. Live, the band always give their all and include jam sessions where they go off on tangents, sometimes these would be worked into proper songs, and some of the tracks on this album are made from previous live jam sessions. “Secrets” opens with a rolling riff and drum beat over which Erik Petersson hangs stuttering organ. Samuel Bjoro’s vocals are pure and soaring as they carry the wonderful melody heavenward. The track reminds me of very early Whitesnake happening on a psychedelic collision course with the Groundhogs, a fine opener. Big power riffing opens “Tales Of Independence”, which is so damn catchy that you are humming it within seconds of hearing the song. The chorus is everything Siena Root does best, dragging you back to the daze of Haight Ashbury and reminding that you are a “human b-in”. “Sundown” shows off Matte Gustavsson’s beautiful slide guitar work with Samuel’s lead vocals having a touch of Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson. This is the track for a long hot summer’s day, preferably spent by the ocean side. Sam Riffer’s bass work is subtle, but kicks in to take the song higher. “The Piper Won’t Let You Stay” is a laid-back blues number with Love Forsberg’s drumming keeping everything grounded and adding a deep blues sway to proceedings. It is here that Siena take on Led Zeppelin and Cream for their money and certainly don’t come out the losers. 